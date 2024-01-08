Food stamps: Janaury SNAP payments for Idaho residents worth up to $1,751 end in two days

Idaho households collecting from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can expect their payments within the next two days before the program wraps up for January.

SNAP benefits are sent out from the 1st through the 10th of each month in Idaho. Households receive food stamps based on the last number of a recipient’s birth year.

The average payment per household member per month is $175. Approximately 124,100 people, about 6% of the population, receive food stamps in Idaho.

Recipients with birth years ending in 8 should have collected food stamps on Monday. Households with birth years ending in 9 or 0 will receive payments on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Recipients with birth years ending in 1, 2, or 3 should have received payments on Jan. 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Households with birth years ending in 4, 5, 6, or 7 should have collected payments on Jan. 4, 5, 6, and 7, respectively.

Individuals or families who become eligible for SNAP benefits after their birth year’s section has passed or after Jan. 10 will not need to wait until February to receive money for January.

A household of one can receive a maximum of $291, a household of five can receive a maximum of $1,155, and a household of eight can receive a maximum of $1,751. A household can receive a maximum of $219 for each additional person after eight. These amounts are based on the recent cost-of-living adjustments for 2023-24.

SNAP benefit recipients will see the amount transferred to a prepaid electronic benefits transfer card called the Idaho Quest Card.

The Quest Card works similarly to a debit card and can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets or at some online retailers. The money is intended for purchasing groceries, snacks, fresh food, seeds, and plants. SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase nonfood household items, including tobacco products, alcohol, pet food, or prepared foods.