Food stamps: February Montana SNAP payments worth up to $1,751 to begin in 25 days

Montana’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will begin its February payments, worth up to $1,751, in 25 days.

Montana distributes SNAP payments over five days each month. January’s payments concluded on Saturday. February’s payments will be disbursed from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6. The date recipients get their payments depends on their SNAP case number, account number, Social Security number, or last name.

To qualify for SNAP payments in Montana, a single-person household cannot have a net monthly income above $1,215, and an eight-person household cannot have a net monthly income above $4,214.

The household size of recipients determines the amount of their SNAP payments. Single-person households receive $291 per month, and eight-person households receive up to $1,751 per month. In households larger than eight, $219 is added for each additional person.

SNAP benefits can be used at participating locations, including farmers markets and grocery stores. The payments are automatically loaded on an electronic benefits transfer card every month.

Created through the 1964 Food Stamp Act as one of President Lyndon B. Johnson‘s Great Society programs, SNAP aims to improve the nutrition of impoverished people.

SNAP is active across all states and Washington, D.C., and there are some variations between the 51 different programs.