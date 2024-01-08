Susan Sarandon joins hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters shutting down NYC traffic

Actress Susan Sarandon was seen on Monday joining the massive Manhattan Bridge demonstration that was part of a broader pro-Palestinian protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Over 300 protesters were arrested on Monday as demonstrations blocked the tunnel and the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges.

“Because no one is free until everyone is free. And it’s my tax money that is paying for all these horrible weapons. And it’s a genocide — there are no bystanders in a genocide,” Sarandon said in a clip of the protest shared by Writers Against the War on Gaza on Instagram.

Susan Sarandon tells us why she attended this morning’s shutdown of three bridges and a tunnel in NYC: “Because no one is free until everyone is free. And it’s my tax money that is paying for all these horrible weapons. And it’s a genocide—there are no bystanders in a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/n5UxSnHdk1 — Writers Against the War on Gaza (@wawog_now) January 8, 2024

The Hollywood star was seen chanting and nodding her head with protesters.

The Thelma & Louise movie star has been critical of Israel’s war on Hamas since the terrorist attack on the Jewish country on Oct. 7.

Sarandon’s talent agency, United Talent Agency, cut ties with the actress in November when she expressed what was perceived to be antisemitic comments during another pro-Palestinian rally.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Sarandon said during the rally in November.

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake,” she said in response.

The actress said she “deeply regrets diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment,” adding that she intended to “show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

On Monday, the protesters blocked traffic and angered numerous drivers trying to get around the crowd.

One man yelled at the protesters about having to get home to his daughter. After his patience ran out, he eventually got out of his car and physically pushed the protesters away from the front of his car.

This is how Trump wins Brooklyn. I’m not kidding. https://t.co/FudBlLVyOO — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 8, 2024

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Journalist David Marcus said the backlash over the protests will backfire on activists, noting, “This is how Trump wins Brooklyn. I’m not kidding.”

“Pro-Palestine protesters have launched a coordinated event and shut down three bridges and the Holland Tunnel in New York City. All they’re doing is making enemies,” conservative commentator Collin Rugg said.