Senate confirms Kathleen Hicks as Biden’s deputy defense secretary

Kathleen Hicks became the first woman to be Senate-confirmed for the top deputy position in the Defense Department.

She was confirmed on Monday by a voice vote after being approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday. Hicks, 50, led the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and served as a deputy undersecretary of defense for former President Barack Obama.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, whose own nomination endured some turbulence given that he had only recently retired from military service, has said that Hicks will play a major role in policymaking decisions at the Pentagon, according to Defense News. Hicks will also oversee decisions involving Raytheon Technologies because Austin previously served on the company’s board.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed praised Hicks’s confirmation in a statement on Monday.

“She is a highly regarded defense policy expert who has served in multiple administrations with integrity and distinction,” the Rhode Island Democrat said. “She is a true professional. I am pleased she will join Secretary Austin in leading the Department of Defense forward, defending our nation, and upholding our values.”

Although Hicks is the first woman to be confirmed by senators to serve as deputy defense secretary, Christine Fox briefly served in the role in an acting capacity during the Obama administration.