Georgia opens 'fact-finding' investigation into Trump phone calls about election

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has reportedly opened an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s win in the state.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, told Reuters that the office “investigates complaints it receives” and characterized the inquiry as “fact-finding and administrative.”

“Any further legal efforts will be left to the attorney general,” he said

A Jan. 2 phone call between Trump and Raffensperger generated a great deal of controversy in the days leading up to Congress counting electoral votes and affirming Biden’s election victory. Trump’s focus was on allegations of voter fraud, which have been rejected nationwide by election officials as well as the courts.

In the call, which also included Ryan Germany, a general counsel in the secretary of state’s office, Trump urged Raffensperger to search for about 11,000 votes that could overturn Biden’s Nov. 3 victory.

“You should want to have an accurate election. And you’re a Republican,” Trump is heard saying in an audio recording of the call that was leaked to the media. “You know what they did, and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal offense, and you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk.”

Raffensperger’s office said Trump made another call, this one to Georgia’s top elections investigator, in December.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Raffensperger’s office about the investigation but did not immediately receive a response.