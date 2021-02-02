Antony Blinken calls American hostage families as administration starts work on their return

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to relatives of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas on Tuesday, as the Biden administration promised to do everything it could to secure their return.

The Washington Examiner also learned that White House officials have spoken to the family of Austin Tice, a journalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012, as the new administration takes on the responsibility for a string of Americans held overseas.

The Trump White House made the release of hostages and detainees a top priority. However, former President Donald Trump’s willingness to take personal responsibility for successful returns raised fears that he may be inflating the value of American hostages around the world.

A State Department source said that Blinken used a conference call with the families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained to reassure them that the United States remains committed to seeking their release.

Tice, 39, is one of the most high-profile cases. The FBI is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to his safe return.

Last year, Trump suggested Tice was still alive and called on Damascus to release him immediately.

Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the Biden White House National Security Council, confirmed that senior officials had spoken with the Tice family recently.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to working to secure the release of all American citizens held captive or wrongfully detained abroad,” she said. “We look forward to forging strong partnerships with all of their families.”

Tice, a freelance journalist from Texas, was seized while reporting on the Syrian civil war. He disappeared at a checkpoint in a Damascus suburb.

No one has claimed responsibility.

In October, it emerged that senior American officials traveled to Syria for talks with the government of Bashar Assad in an effort to secure his release, along with Majd Kamalmaz, a psychotherapist who was detained in 2017.

And Trump last year wrote directly to Assad proposing a “direct dialogue” between the two presidents in an effort to bring him home, according to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

However, efforts are complicated by the fact that Washington cut off diplomatic relations in 2012 following Assad’s brutal retaliation against protesters demanding his removal from power.