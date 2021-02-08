Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following bouts with COVID-19 and cancer

Ron Wright, a Texas lawmaker representing the state’s 6th Congressional District, died at the age of 67, his office said.

The congressman had battled both the coronavirus and cancer in the time leading up to his death Sunday.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” according to a statement released by Wright’s office. “Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end.”

“Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” his office added.

He tested positive for the coronavirus in January and went into quarantine.

“I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week,” Wright said in a statement at the time. “I encourage everyone to keep following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day.”

Wright was also hospitalized in September 2020 “due to complications surrounding his treatment.”

Tributes from fellow lawmakers poured in after the news of his death circulated on Monday morning.

“Ron Wright was a fighter who passionately served his constituents, Texas, and America. As a member of the Arlington City Council, as a Congressional staffer, and as a Member of Congress, he led with principle, integrity, and thoughtfulness. I was honored to have met Ron before he was a member and saw firsthand how he served his community,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

“For Ron, public service was more than a job, it was a calling. The difference he was able to make over the past two decades will continue to live on in every life he impacted,” he added. “Throughout his time in Congress, he worked to save small businesses, honor our veterans, and protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

Rep. Chip Roy, another Republican from Texas, said in a statement that Wright was “one of my closest friends in Congress.”

“We would all have been served well by having him for a longer time walking among us, sharing his wisdom, humor, knowledge of history, experience on Capitol Hill, and his commitment to public service,” he added.