Bernie Sanders: ‘No problem’ for Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un

Bernie Sanders said he has “no problem” with the latest meeting between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“I have no problem with [Trump] sitting down with Kim Jong Un in North Korea or anyplace else,” the Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate said in a Sunday interview on ABC’s This Week.

“But I don’t want it simply to be a photo opportunity. The whole world’s media was attracted there. What’s going to happen tomorrow and the next day? He has weakened the State Department,” said Sanders. “If we’re going to bring peace to this world, we need a strong State Department. We need to move forward diplomatically, not just do photo opportunities.”

Sanders also suggested Trump has shown aggression in the Middle East and is “almost moving toward a war with Iran.”

“I don’t have a problem with him sitting down and negotiating with our adversaries, I just don’t want it to be a photo opportunity,” said Sanders. “We need real diplomacy.”

Trump became the first sitting president to step foot in North Korea over the weekend after an impromptu meeting was arranged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Beijing, Trump took to Twitter expressing his willingness to meet Un at the military demarcation line between South and North Korea.

“if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”