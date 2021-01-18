In last speech as vice president, Pence says he is ‘proud’ Trump administration avoided new wars

Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to boast how “proud” he is that the Trump administration did not send U.S. troops into a new war.

“I’m proud to report with just a few days left in our Administration, our Administration is the first in decades that did not get America into a new war,” Pence said. “That’s Peace through Strength.”

Pence included a photo from his speech in front of troops at Fort Drum, New York, on Sunday, which his wife, Karen Pence, said was his last speech as vice president. He thanked service members there for their service in Afghanistan, which he said was “vital to the security of the American people.”

That yearslong conflict was not launched by the Trump administration, which took more pride in its ability to accomplish military goals without major troop deployments. In October, the White House released a statement touting the “Trump doctrine,” noting the deaths of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani while not committing the United States to larger conflicts.

While defense spending has seen a 20% increase under the Trump administration, it also became the first in decades not to send new troops to an overseas military campaign.

Pence pointed to that increase in military spending in his speech, which was part of the administration’s plan to “rebuild” a military President Trump felt had been depleted by previous administrations.

“Our military is completely rebuilt, with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world — and it is not even close,” Trump said during his final State of the Union address earlier this year.

Pence concluded by thanking the 10th Mountain Division, pointing out that the unit has deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq close to 50 times since 2001.

“There’s never been a day gone by that I and every American hasn’t been grateful to the 10th Mountain Division and every American hero in uniform,” Pence said.