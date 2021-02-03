Democratic bill would force all gun owners to go through ‘psychological evaluations’ along with family members

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a bill earlier this month that would enact some of the strictest gun regulations in the history of the country and give the federal government sweeping power to decide who can own a firearm.

The Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act, named after a Pakistani exchange student who was murdered in Texas in 2018, would “provide for the licensing of firearm and ammunition possession and the registration of firearms” and “prohibit the possession of certain ammunition.”

Specifically, the bill would dramatically expand the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department’s ability to surveil legal gun owners, forcing them to submit information about “the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored.”

Gun owners would have three months to comply with the new federal orders for a new database that would be “accessible to all members of the public.”

Ownership of a firearm would also be restricted to those 21 and older. Individuals who meet the age requirement and apply for a federal gun license would then be ordered to undergo “a psychological evaluation.” That evaluation would also be extended to “other members of the household in which the individual resides … any spouse of the individual, any former spouse of the individual, and at least 2 other persons who are a member of the family of, or an associate of, the individual to further determine the state of the mental, emotional, and relational stability of the individual in relation to firearms.”

An individual’s request for a license could be denied should the government find any history of hospitalization for “mental illness, disturbance, or diagnosis (including depression, homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation, attempted suicide, or addiction to a controlled substance … a brain disease … or on account of conduct that endangers self or others.”

Those who pass the government’s various background checks would then be compelled to purchase firearm insurance for the cost of $800. The bill also lists a number of prohibited firearms that can be sold, including the Colt AR-15 or any models that duplicate its design. Any ammunition with a .50 caliber or greater, as well as any “large capacity ammunition feeding device,” would be outlawed.

“It shall be unlawful for a person to sell or give a firearm or ammunition to another person unless the person has notified the Attorney General of the sale or gift,” the bill reads.

President Biden campaigned on stricter gun control and cited his role in passing the Brady Handgun Prevention Act in 1993, which established the background check system. In 1994, he helped pass the 10-year ban on military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

His presidential platform included support for allowing victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers and expand the National Firearms Act to include the regulation of “existing assault weapons.”

Biden has long touted new smart weapons with fingerprint readers that digitally verify owners before they can be operated. Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts introduced a bill in 2014 that would mandate all firearms be retrofitted with fingerprint readers within three years.

“If I get elected president of the United States of America with your help, if that happens, guns, we have the capacity now in a James Bond-style to make sure no one can pull a trigger unless their DNA and fingerprint is on it,” Biden said at a fundraiser in June 2019. “We have that capacity to do it now. You know it.”

Biden’s administration has promised swift action through executive orders on gun control, with one top aide in December saying, “There’s really a lot you can do through guidance and executive action.”