California city’s ’hero pay’ hike mandate puts two grocery stores out of business

Two Long Beach, California, grocery stores were forced to close after the city mandated that local grocers were required to pay their employees $4 an hour more in “hero pay” amid the pandemic.

“This misguided action by the Long Beach City Council oversteps the traditional bargaining process and applies to some, but not all, grocery workers in the city,” The Kroger Co., which owns the two stores, said in a statement.

Kroger will be closing one of its Ralphs stores and one of its Food 4 Less stores permanently on April 17, the company said. The two stores had been “long struggling” locations before Kroger made the move.

The city’s new law was targeted at companies that employ 300 or more people nationally and more than 15 employees per store in Long Beach, making the grocery target one of the companies that was most affected by the mandate. The city plans to have the rule in place for 120 days.

Kroger spokesman John Votava said that the decision will have an impact on about 200 employees and could result in layoffs.

“As always, we will do everything we can to take care of our associates,” Votava said. “We may not be able to take care of every individual, and it may result in layoffs.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who supported the pay mandate, took to Twitter to criticize the company for laying off workers while insisting that employees “deserve this hero pay.”

“The Kroger corporation is closing two markets in Long Beach because our city is requiring temporary hero’s pay for grocery workers during this pandemic,” Garcia said. “Grocers are making record profits. We go to court this month, and we will defend the workers vigorously.”

The Long Beach City Council used a similar rationale when it first enacted the mandate, noting that grocers were struggling less than other businesses during the pandemic.

“Grocery workers working during the COVID-19 emergency merit additional compensation because they are performing hazardous duty due to the significant risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” the ordinance read. “They are working in these hazardous conditions now and will continue to face safety risks as the virus presents an ongoing threat for an uncertain period, potentially resulting in subsequent waves of infection.”

Kroger originally offered its employees a 10% pay bump early last year that expired in May. It also gave employees a $400 “thank you bonus” in June and provided additional benefits such as paid leave and a $15 million fund to help employees dealing with hardships brought on by the pandemic.

But the company said the city’s decision to mandate a pay increase would cause “irreparable harm” and called the move “deeply unfortunate.”

The California Grocers Association sided with Kroger, filing a lawsuit against the city seeking to have it declared unconstitutional.

“A $4 per hour increase represents about a 28% increase in labor costs for grocers,” the association said in a statement Monday. “There’s no way grocers can absorb that big of a cost increase without an offset somewhere else, considering grocers operate with razor-thin margins and many stores already operate in the red.”

The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce also opposed the move, which President Jeremy Harris said would come with potential job losses at the most inopportune time for workers.

“This is a worst-case scenario,” Harris said. “This is an example of government overreach, and it’s ultimately employees paying the price.”