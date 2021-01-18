California will be ‘the de facto policy think tank’ for the Biden team: Report

A report in the Los Angeles Times declared that President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration is likely to lean on California’s policy ideas to guide its agenda.

“California is emerging as the de facto policy think tank of the Biden-Harris administration and of a Congress soon to be under Democratic control,” reports the Los Angeles Times’s Evan Halper.

The paper lamented that the state had been “relentlessly targeted” by President Trump, who “worked overtime to bait, punish, and marginalize California and everything it represents.”

But with the incoming Biden administration, California is set to take “center stage again in Washington’s policy arena,” the paper reports, in part thanks to former California senator and current Vice President-elect Kamala Harris having a say in the administration’s policymaking.

“California has never had a Democrat on a national ticket, much less a ticket that won,” former Democratic Gov. Gray Davis told the Los Angeles Times. “Kamala Harris will be in all the meetings and have the last word with the president after they are over. She’ll be sharing ideas, innovations, and breakthroughs from California that might help solve problems on the national level.”

The administration will feature other Californians in the Cabinet, such as Xavier Becerra in the Health Department and Janet Yellen in the Treasury Department.

The piece reports that Biden is most likely to adopt California’s approach to climate change, free college tuition, workers’ rights, and criminal justice reform.

“There is no place the incoming administration is leaning on more heavily for inspiration in setting a progressive policy agenda,” the paper declared.

But not everyone agrees California is the place to emulate, with several major tech companies leaving the state in recent months to states with friendlier tax and regulatory policies.

People are leaving the state too, with 653,000 residents deciding to call a news state home in 2019 compared to 480,000 that moved into the state.

“California is not a good place to live or do business with anymore,” one California resident, Jim DeMartini, said of the reason he plans to flee the state. “I’ve been involved in local government here for 16 years, and I see California as just a basket case.”

DeMartini joins others who have cited the state’s high taxes, business regulatory structure, and “left-wing” politics as enough to push them elsewhere.

“I hate to leave,” he said. “It was a place that I’ve lived all my life. I’m a third-generation farmer and always lived in this county, but the politics and taxes here are such that California is the place to move away from.”