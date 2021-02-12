Ted Cruz says everyone in Senate knows that it’s ‘crystal clear’ Trump will be acquitted

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that it is “crystal clear” to everyone involved that former President Donald Trump will not be convicted in his Senate impeachment trial.

“I think the end result of this impeachment trial is crystal clear to everybody … Donald Trump will be acquitted,” Cruz predicted Thursday . “And every person in the senate chamber understands there are not the votes to convict him.”

Cruz made the comment after House impeachment managers completed their presentation arguing for Trump to be convicted of “inciting an insurrection” leading up to the Capitol Hill siege last month that resulted in several deaths.

Cruz’s Republican colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed that Trump would be acquitted and said he has told the president he has nothing to worry about.

“I think his team will do better, can do better,” Graham said to reporters. “I reinforced to the president the case is over. It’s just a matter of getting the final verdict now.”

Democrats need 17 Republican senators to break ranks and vote to convict Trump to prevent him from becoming president in the future. Earlier this week, all but six Republicans in the Senate signaled that they believe the impeachment process against the president is unconstitutional.

Trump’s legal team is set to begin its defense on Friday, and Graham has said he believes the trial will wrap up on Saturday.