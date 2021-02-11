Despite continued criticism, Pritzker touts vaccine rollout, plans to expand Phase 1B later this month

In nearly two months’ time, Illinois public health officials report more than 2.5 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but some continue to say more needs to be done.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine locations are being opened across the state. Pritzker’s office also announced plans to further expand Phase 1B eligibility later this month.

At a vaccination site in Quincy on Wednesday, Pritzker said the state is doing all they can to get doses of the vaccine.

“This is something that we haven’t seen for 100 years in the United States and no mass vaccination effort has ever existed like this one,” Pritzker said.

But, earlier in the week, AARP’s Volunteer President for Illinois Rosanna Marquez said the rollout has been problematic, especially for minorities of advanced age.

“We all know Illinois needs to do a better job of helping older adults sign up for COVID-19 vaccine,” Marquez said. “There is no time to waste. We’re hearing a lot of anxiety and frustration, but especially from older adults from communities of color.”

Pritzker Wednesday said they can’t keep up with the demand, but with more vaccines coming, appointments will be filled.

The governor also said he’s preparing to open up Phase 1B of who can get the vaccine.

“They’ve either had cancer or they have it now, diabetes, COPD or heart disease, or some others, and people with disabilities, will be able to get vaccinated in the next two weeks,” Pritzker said.

Also being added to the Phase 1B for Illinois starting Feb. 25 includes people with chronic kidney disease, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease and sickle cell disease.

Phase 1B already included frontline essential workers, first responders, and others over the age of 75.

“I am pleased to hear that the sickest amongst us and at most risk of death from COVID-19, regardless of age, will soon have access to the vaccine,” said Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods. “There is now a light at the end of a very long tunnel for those in greatest need.”

“I hope Gov. Pritzker will create a more open dialogue with the legislature to build upon this improvement, to increase effectiveness of vaccine distribution, and to ensure the state is fair and equitable to all in need,” McConchie said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported that of the allocated doses of COVID-19 vaccine for those in long term care facilities, 52 percent had been administered.