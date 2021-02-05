Air Force investigating intruder ahead of Biden’s first Air Force One flight as president

The Air Force is investigating an intruder at Joint Base Andrews, a military facility located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Word of an “unauthorized individual” who gained access to the base on Thursday emerged not long after the White House released President Biden’s public schedule for Friday, showing that he is expected to take his very first Air Force One flight as president out of Joint Base Andrews to his home state of Delaware.

“An unauthorized individual gained access to Joint Base Andrews. The incident is under investigation. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is lead on this investigation,” OSI spokeswoman Linda Card told the Military Times.

The outlet reported that Card also confirmed that investigators are interviewing a suspect.

Tara Copp, a military reporter for McClatchy, said the base would not confirm whether the intruder “got to” any military aircraft kept there.

BREAKING (late) @Andrews_JBA is confirming an “unauthorized individual gained access” to

base today, would not confirm if they got to any of the military aircraft, including Air Force One, kept there. “@USAirForce Office of Special Investigations is lead on this investigation.” — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) February 5, 2021

Any Air Force aircraft carrying a sitting president is automatically labeled Air Force One.

The base is home to the 89th Airlift Wing, dubbed “The President’s Wing,” which serves as the Air Mobility Command wing for transporting VIPs around the world.

According to the White House schedule, Biden is expected to travel from the White House to Joint Base Andrews in the late afternoon Friday and fly out to Wilmington, Delaware, on Air Force One at 5:15 p.m.

The White House did not immediately return the Washington Examiner’s request for comment about whether Biden has been briefed on the intrusion and if it will have any bearing on his travel plans.