Ohio GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken resigns

Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken announced her resignation on Friday.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and work with so many dedicated, rock-ribbed conservatives to strengthen our state and stand with [former] President Trump to make our nation great,” Timken said. “Over the last four years, we have secured Ohio’s place as a leading conservative stronghold, expanded Republican leadership at every level and helped President Trump win a commanding second victory in the state.”

Timken’s statement also talked about her intent to remain active in state politics.

“President Donald J. Trump is the leader of our Party, and I am incredibly excited to continue to fight for him and the America First agenda in a new capacity going forward,” she continued. “I will be making an announcement about my future plans in the coming weeks, but trust me when I say I intend to build on our success and continue doing all I can to advance conservative, America First policies to strengthen Ohio.”

The announcement follows two-term incumbent Sen. Rob Portman saying in late January that he would not seek reelection in 2022, opening up the race to a field of potential contenders.

Timken did not mention a run for Senate, but local media is already fueling speculation that it might be in her future.

Rep. Tim Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, says he is “seriously” considering a Senate run. After fueling speculation that he may jump into the race, Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican, ultimately declined to enter.

Timken began to helm the state GOP in 2017, and since she assumed the role, Republicans have made inroads in what was once a quintessential swing state. The GOP currently maintains control of both legislative chambers, the governorship, the state Supreme Court, much of the congressional delegation, and various executive offices.

Vice Chairman Bryan Williams of the Ohio Republican Party will take on the role of interim chairman, and the party will elect a new leader by the month’s end.