‘Ludicrous’: Jen Psaki slams reports White House staff discouraging Biden from striking bipartisan coronavirus deal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki slapped down chatter White House staff are dissuading President Biden from pursuing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

As Democrats make preparations to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” or a similar bill through Congress unilaterally, using a fast-track budgetary process called reconciliation, Republican lawmakers have suggested Biden is being discouraged by members of his inner circle from negotiating a bipartisan deal by Capitol Hill allies and White House aides.

During her Wednesday briefing, Psaki said there is “absolutely” no daylight between Biden and his team regarding a relief measure.

“I’ve seen some of those reports. Many of them are ludicrous,” she told reporters.

Psaki cited Biden’s campaign promise to go “big” on a relief package, as well as the meetings she has sat in on with the president.

“There is no one who’s going to tell him what to do or hold him back from his commitment to delivering relief to the American people,” she said.

Senate Republicans are the speculation’s chief instigators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, after 10 of his members met with Biden on Monday to discuss their $618 billion counteroffer. Biden has repeatedly said their proposal is “too small” as it is while remaining optimistic “some” Republicans will support the final relief product.

“Our members who were in the meeting felt that the president seemed to be more interested in [a bipartisan agreement] than his staff did, or it seems like the Democratic leadership in the House and the Senate,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.

Biden initially stated he preferred to hash out a bipartisan arrangement but has argued time is of the essence when it comes to providing public health and economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He and other White House officials have made clear they are ready to use the fast-track option at a so-far-unstated date if talks with Republicans fail.