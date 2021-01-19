Moving trucks spotted at Mar-a-Lago ahead of Trump White House departure

Moving trucks have been spotted at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in the days leading up to his transition out of power.

Vehicles from the JK Moving Services were seen in front of the club on Monday, as were employees moving boxes into the property, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Trump is expected to fly on Air Force One to Florida on Wednesday, prior to President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in at noon. In recent days, staffers and others have been seen moving stuff out of the White House, including a bust of Abraham Lincoln.

Palm Beach announced on Monday that the roadway around Mar-a-Lago would be closed as of Tuesday night, but the town did not specify how long the closure would last. A note to residents said traffic will be restricted in the north and south directions on South Ocean Boulevard. The post also urged motorists to “please use caution throughout the area.”

Secret Service activity intensified at Trump’s waterfront club at the end of last year amid reports that the president’s private quarters were being renovated ahead of the first family’s permanent arrival. Such a permanent move faces a legal hurdle , however, as they are prohibited from making the estate a full-time residence under their agreement with the city of Palm Beach in 1993.

In 2019, the Trumps changed their legal residency from New York to Palm Beach, a decision that foreshadowed that the first family was preparing for a post-presidency in the Sunshine State.