Brothers arrested in Maryland for orchestrating a stabbing hoax

Police arrested two brothers in Maryland for orchestrating a stabbing hoax that required the response of police and other first responders.

Denidson Jean, 21, and Pierre Jean, 19, were arrested on Feb. 8 on charges that they faked a stabbing for social media, according to a Wednesday statement from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

According to the press release, on the evening of Jan. 24, an officer responded to a report of a stabbing in a residence. When the officer arrived at the scene, one of the brothers, later identified as Denidson Jean, was lying on the floor covered in blood. He was holding a T-shirt to his neck.

The officer observed a large knife covered in blood on the kitchen counter. When the officer asked who stabbed Denidson Jean, Pierre Jean responded, “I didn’t mean to.” Four other residents in the home exhibited emotional distress, yelling and crying at the scene. Police indicated there is no evidence those individuals knew the stabbing was fake.

The report added that the officer had been responding to the situation for about two minutes when Denidson Jean sat up, laughing, telling the officer that the whole thing was a prank for social media.

An investigation from the department found prop blood in the home and a digital camera in the kitchen light. Police said Pierre Jean directed the other residents of the home to call 911 five times.

Both men have been charged with one count of knowingly causing a false call for an ambulance and two counts of making a false statement to an officer with the intent to deceive and cause an investigation.

“The suspects created a dangerous and chaotic scene for the officers and other residents in the home, and we are fortunate that no one was hurt or injured during this situation,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus G. Jones said in a statement. “These suspects also showed a total disregard for Montgomery County residents, who may have needed those emergency services that were unnecessarily devoted and possibly diverted from other calls for service to this hoax. Even after the suspects confessed that this was a prank, officers were needed at the scene to interview witnesses and document the incident. “

The brothers have been released from custody.