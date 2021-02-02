Hawley only senator to vote against all Biden nominees so far

Josh Hawley has made himself the biggest antagonist of President Biden’s Cabinet.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican, is the only senator to vote against confirmation for all six of the Biden Cabinet picks confirmed so far: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Austin had the largest approval from the Senate, confirmed 93-2, with only Hawley and Utah Sen. Mike Lee voting against confirming him. Mayorkas’s confirmation was the closest of Biden nominees so far, with a 56-43 vote.

The moves are keeping with the first-term Missouri senator’s defiant, hard-line, aggressive style of politics — though he says that he is not running for president in 2024. He is under fire from his colleagues for objection to Electoral College votes even after the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. In addition to facing calls for resignation, he has been slapped with an ethics complaint from some of his Democratic colleagues.

Before voting against confirmation of Mayorkas on Tuesday, Hawley made moves to delay the process for the now-Homeland Security secretary.

“On Day 1 of his administration, President-elect Biden has said he plans to unveil an amnesty plan for 11 million immigrants in this nation illegally. This comes at a time when millions of American citizens remain out of work and a new migrant caravan has been attempting to reach the United States. Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures,” Hawley said in a statement.

“Just today, he declined to say he would enforce the laws Congress has already passed to secure the border wall system. Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered.”