Subscribe
Subscribe

Steve Cohen says he’s concerned National Guard is securing inauguration because it’s ‘more conservative’ and most troops are male

By Emma Colton
.

Rep. Steve Cohen said he is concerned about the National Guard securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday because the military arm is composed mostly of males and is “more conservative.”

“The Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20% of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media … they’re probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden,” Cohen said Monday on CNN.

“The other 75% are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection. So, it does concern me,” he said.

Cohen added that people on social media had referenced and reminded him of the assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981.

Host Jim Sciutto pushed back on his claims, saying that all people who voted for President Trump don’t pose a threat, and asked if he’s seen evidence of an insider attack. Cohen said he had not seen that evidence.

Cohen’s comments come after the FBI launched a vetting process for the 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., after concerns of an “insider attack” on Inauguration Day.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press that he and other officials have not seen any evidence of threats and that the vetting process hasn’t led to any red flags.

”We’re continually going through the process and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said.

Cohen’s comments were met with swift condemnation on social media, with some saying him “questioning the loyalty” of the military is irresponsible, “reckless,” and “stupid.”

Cohen later released a statement thanking the National Guard for its efforts to secure the event and specifically lauded the troops for “their sacrifice and hard work.”

“I commend the work of our law enforcement professionals and of the National Guard that supplements their efforts during major events. I appreciate the assurance their presence provides that we will have a successful inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” he said. “Their work and dedication to guaranteeing a secure and lawful observance of this momentous transfer of power is a testament to our long tradition of peaceful transitions. I thank them all for their sacrifice and hard work.”

Related Content

Related Content

© Washington Examiner 2024