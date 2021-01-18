Steve Cohen says he’s concerned National Guard is securing inauguration because it’s ‘more conservative’ and most troops are male

Rep. Steve Cohen said he is concerned about the National Guard securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday because the military arm is composed mostly of males and is “more conservative.”

“The Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20% of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media … they’re probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden,” Cohen said Monday on CNN.

“The other 75% are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection. So, it does concern me,” he said.

Cohen added that people on social media had referenced and reminded him of the assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981.

Host Jim Sciutto pushed back on his claims, saying that all people who voted for President Trump don’t pose a threat, and asked if he’s seen evidence of an insider attack. Cohen said he had not seen that evidence.

Cohen’s comments come after the FBI launched a vetting process for the 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., after concerns of an “insider attack” on Inauguration Day.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press that he and other officials have not seen any evidence of threats and that the vetting process hasn’t led to any red flags.

”We’re continually going through the process and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy said.

Cohen’s comments were met with swift condemnation on social media, with some saying him “questioning the loyalty” of the military is irresponsible, “reckless,” and “stupid.”

Questioning the loyalty of men in women in uniform who swore and oath to support and defend the constitution with nothing more than anecdotal statistics of who voted for whom by demographic is irresponsibility stupid https://t.co/i2b0JKhXRZ — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) January 18, 2021

They just can’t help themselves. Our troops are defending the Capitol but Dems still hate them. https://t.co/xCOehW8ep3 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 18, 2021

First, this is just a reckless and stupid accusation. Second, Cohen doesn’t seem to realize that people don’t pledge to serve for other people (and shouldn’t), they pledge to serve country. https://t.co/aXaAlStv1x — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 18, 2021

Dem Congressman believes some of our troops are a threat merely because they’re white & male. Our military members dedicate their lives to serving & protecting our country. Anyone who questions their ability to do so based on ignorant assumptions such as these should be ashamed. https://t.co/Ocfqgh5ulr — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 18, 2021

Thank you @RepCohen for your candor in finally helping us all understand how much you really hate those who wear the uniform. https://t.co/v5Lj3JfG8i — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) January 18, 2021

Cohen later released a statement thanking the National Guard for its efforts to secure the event and specifically lauded the troops for “their sacrifice and hard work.”

“I commend the work of our law enforcement professionals and of the National Guard that supplements their efforts during major events. I appreciate the assurance their presence provides that we will have a successful inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” he said. “Their work and dedication to guaranteeing a secure and lawful observance of this momentous transfer of power is a testament to our long tradition of peaceful transitions. I thank them all for their sacrifice and hard work.”