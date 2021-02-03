GOP representative with neighboring office to AOC questions validity of Capitol riot story

Rep. Nancy Mace questioned the validity of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s story of fearing for her safety during last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

“AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous,” Mace said on Twitter. “My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize?”

Mace included screenshots of the coverage of Ocasio-Cortez’s story, with Newsweek reporting that the New York Democrat was forced to take cover in her bathroom as rioters entered her office.

“Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to ‘hide, hide, run and hide,” Newsweek reported.

Another screenshot shows Ocasio-Cortez saying that “this was the moment where I thought everything was over” as rioters reportedly banged against her door.

Some reports also called Ocasio-Cortez’s version of events into question, noting that the lawmaker was not inside the Capitol building at the time of the riot. Rather, she was in her office in the different, though nearby, Cannon Building.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter on Wednesday to address those questioning her story, blasting “implicated” Republicans for “manipulating” facts.

“They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “We were all on the Capitol complex — the attack wasn’t just on the dome.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said that bombs were found around the office building, forcing them to evacuate.

“The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too,” she said. “People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings — that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place.”

The far-left “Squad” member said she now knows what people who experience trauma that are questioned go through.

“To survivors of any trauma who worry about being believed, or that their situation wasn’t ‘bad’ enough or ‘too’ bad, or fear being branded or deemed ‘manipulative’ for telling the truth: I see you,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Neither Ocasio-Cortez nor Mace immediately responded to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.