Texas mom goes viral after tackling man suspected of peeping in her daughter’s window

A Texas mother has gone viral after a video of her tackling a man she believed was peeping on her teenage daughter was posted on the internet.

Phyllis Pena returned home early in the morning on Jan. 31 and found a man in her yard, allegedly trying to sneak around her daughter’s window. After she called the police, the suspect ran directly into her path before she tackled him.

“The cop fist-bumped me, and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said. “My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them.”

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, who was booked into jail and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest with more charges possible.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Lake Jackson, Texas, police Sgt. Roy Welch said.

Video of the tackle quickly spread across the internet, with social media users applauding the mother’s action and complimenting her form.

“See how she keeps her head up as she drives through the guy?” Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz tweeted. “That’s how it’s done…ZERO chance of a targeting penalty.”

“Do NOT mess with a Texas mom!” social media personality Kambree Koa tweeted.

