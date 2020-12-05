64 GOP Pennsylvania lawmakers send letter urging Congress to block electoral votes from going to Biden

More than 60 Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers have signed a letter asking their representatives in Congress to block the commonwealth’s electoral votes from going to President-elect Joe Biden.

The letter, signed by 64 Republican legislators and sent to Pennsylvanian members of Congress on Friday, outlined several ways in which they believe Gov. Tom Wolf and others “undermined” election safeguards that give the public confidence in the results.

“The Pennsylvania Election Code requires that all mail-in ballots be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day; Governor Wolf ordered that this statutory deadline be waived in some counties during the Primary Election, then sought its waiver statewide for the General Election,” read the letter as it mentioned other grievances, such as issues with inspecting ballots, counting defective ballots, and poll watching.

“For these reasons, we the undersigned members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly urge you to object, and vote to sustain such objection, to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” it concluded.

Multiple Pennsylvania politicians have already announced that they will not stand in the way of certifying the state’s 20 electoral votes, including Sen. Pat Toomey, who said in a statement that he “will not be objecting to Pennsylvania’s slate of electors.”

After the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, the election process shifts to Congress as it will then have to certify the election results in early January — at which point, some Trump allies have suggested an opening exists to challenge the results .

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks floated a long-shot plan on Wednesday to force a deliberation in Congress on the matter, which President Trump appeared to appreciate in a tweet the next day.

“Thank you to Representative Mo Brooks!” Trump tweeted .