Former Trump acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf speaks on immigration, Biden, and policing

Chad Wolf resigned from his position as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security with 10 days left in President Trump’s term.

In a wide-ranging conversation with the Washington Examiner this week, Wolf discussed why he suddenly chose to leave the government, what he views as the biggest accomplishment of the department under his leadership, and how he thinks the incoming Biden administration will handle issues such as migration and civil unrest.

Wolf is still at DHS in his Senate-confirmed role as undersecretary for strategy, policy, and plans.

Washington Examiner: You’ve been at DHS several years under the Trump administration, including almost 15 months as its leader. What do you see as your biggest accomplishment, and how do you expect it to fare under the Biden administration?

Wolf: We did have positive impact across the board so especially, talk about border security and getting an effective border wall system, as we refer to it … getting that over the finish line. I think people can disagree with the utility of a physical infrastructure, but as you’ve heard me say, it’s much more than just the physical metal. It’s the roads, the cameras, the infrastructure, the cables — fiber optic cables. …

Bringing that integrity back to the immigration system, which we believe was lacking.

Or whether you’re talking about our response to the civil unrest throughout the summer, the actions that the department had in Portland and others.

Standing up a cybersecurity agency like [the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] … when you talk about the next administration, you got to drill down into what specific policy issues that they’re likely going to change, and I think, for the most part, it’ll likely, you know, 80 to 90% will focus on probably immigration and border security that they will likely change.

Washington Examiner: Looking at why you left DHS — your decision to leave a week ago came as a surprise because days earlier you’d promised to remain in your position through Jan. 20. In your reason for stepping down, you said it was “warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as acting secretary.” And then, you told CNN’s Geneva Sands that there was “no avenue to really fight this.” So, from an outside perspective, after almost 70 weeks as acting secretary, it was suddenly in your final two weeks that DHS and DOJ decided: ‘It’s too risky.’ So, I want to ask, why did you resign?

Wolf: It was a confluence of things that were occurring all at the same time. … The authority piece was a huge issue. And let me back up, you know, for the past two to three months, and really longer than that, the department’s been engaged in litigation regarding — I think there’s over 35 different court cases that are in some stage of litigation. … They all hinge on the same issue, which is my authority in this case as acting secretary to make some of those decisions. And so, that’s kind of what the department was fighting for the last several months, and we would have, you know, one court ruling, negative court ruling, in our opinion, and then, we would have a legal strategy around that. …

The latest one came, I believe, on January the 8th — I believe it’s two days after the Capitol, the events at the Capitol. And again, that was a nationwide injunction, so now, we go from preliminary injunctions to nationwide injunctions. I believe that one was the asylum rule. And these are rulemakings, which to the average reader may not seem like a lot, but a lot of time, [there’s] a lot of energy and a lot of resources, departments, dedicated to these things. And to have one judge say, not even rule on the merits of the rule but simply because they don’t believe that I had authority to issue it … I made the decision after talking with our counsel, as well as DOJ and others, “What was the path forward?” and they basically said, “Look, we continue to lose on the same arguments. We don’t have a good legal path forward. We’re just going to continue to see this.” And I didn’t see that that was the right way to end my time, but also, there were 10 more days, and there’s been a number of decisions made over the last several days. Some are public. Some are not. But they’re all subject to litigation, every single one of them. And I just didn’t want to continue to do that, knowing that there was no strategy in place to fight these. …

Part of it was the White House for whatever reason — I don’t understand it to this day — decided to send my nomination back up to the Senate in early January, knowing that they would not move on any nominees. But they did it anyway. And then, when they withdrew it a couple of days later, they triggered another appropriation law, which questioned my ability to be the acting secretary. [It] put another in my mind — another litigation concern at play, moving forward, because of something again that the White House did, so all these things are working in real time. You have to kind of understand how that comes together. And that’s really why I made a decision.

Washington Examiner: Let’s jump to how you became acting secretary. The succession order was changed, unbeknownst to the public, till you know months later, just as Secretary [Kirstjen] Nielsen left office in April 2019. Is there any more to the story behind the reason for doing that, and did the White House pull strings to specifically get you into her seat because you were, maybe, seen as more supportive than other folks on the succession list?

Wolf: That an order of succession has changed and it’s not notified [to] the public is not unusual. And, you know, that’s going back to previous administrations as well, you know, [former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson], and I think, for whatever reason, there were two different orders of succession of the department.

The general counsel at the time of DHS under Secretary Nielsen probably didn’t do a good job as he could have amending those orders in succession and amended one but not the other, which is where you get all the litigation around it.

The individuals that were there at the department at the time that were Senate-confirmed or not, obviously, we didn’t have a deep bench because even at that point in time, we didn’t have a lot of Senate-confirmed folks and when we look at [Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor]. You look at [Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske], for instance, or [former CISA Director Chris Krebs], I think those are the sort of the three individuals that would have likely come next. I think that the concern was each of those individuals know their respective agencies or operating components, but none of them at the time knew much about any other part of the department.

The concern was, again, not only where I sat as the individual running the policy office with my time as chief of staff that I had a fairly good view across the department of all the different mission sets, the challenges, the leadership, and how to make it, how to make it work together — in my mind, that’s why they reached out and started talking to me.

Washington Examiner: The Asylum Cooperative Agreements [ACAs] with Central American countries. This was kind of former acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan’s project coming up, and then, you finished everything. How was DHS able to motivate these countries to agree to these deals?

Wolf: Since my time in the front office started about mid-year August of ’17, I saw DHS over those next two years, really tried to work with Mexico, work with Central America … through the DHS international affairs office. … Over time, what we saw was that wasn’t completely successful. … What DHS was successful during my time there was leveraging the experiences and the expertise of State Department because they know everything going on, for instance, within El Salvador or Honduras or Guatemala. DHS has one sliver of the piece in the picture there, but State Department as a partner in that can help start bringing some other assets to bear. Perhaps they have some, some foreign assistance through USAID. Perhaps they are through [the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs] — they’re giving them some assistance on the law enforcement side, so there’s a number of things that they could do. And you could wrap it into a package for these companies or for these countries to look at that.

Washington Examiner: That ties in to what we’re seeing right now with a massive caravan going through Guatemala. So under Title 42, you can return the adults immediately to Mexico, but because of this recent court ruling, you can’t expel children and families at the border. What does the next couple of months look like in light of that?

Wolf: We saw this back in ’17 with the “Trump effect” when I would say the cartels and others that are fueling this illegal migration didn’t know what to expect. There was a pause, and after about three or four months, we saw numbers dip and then go back up.

In this case, obviously, it’s the opposite effect, given what the new administration has talked about whether it’s [continuing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] and [ending the Migration Protection Protocols]. … I read a press reporting about an unnamed incoming official that said, “These groups need to understand that, you know, we’re not going to be — the border’s not going to be open on day one.”

Basically, what they’re saying is, “Give us some time, and things are going to be totally different — just don’t come now.” And I think what the new team will find is that type of mixed message is going to be completely lost. … That nuanced message of, “Help is on the way, but just not now,” they’re going to find that that is a losing message.

We talk about pull factors. And I think that’s what you’re seeing now on this caravan. I’m sure there will be others that think that if they can get to that border, that policies will be changed. And then, there will be some type of way that they can stay here, whether it’s a DACA-like amnesty, DACA 2.0, or something else.

What can DHS do about that? Obviously, Title 42 helps for a variety of different reasons. … You can use the ACAs, but there’s limited capacity there. … It’s gonna come on the backs of the men and women of the Border Patrol to figure this out, along with ICE, along with HHS. … One way to address that is to have some very clear language upfront about what these individuals and groups can expect as they approach that border.

Washington Examiner: In terms of politics, where do we go from here?

Wolf: This idea, whichever side you’re on, that violence is OK because you’re passionate about the fight, you’re passionate about the issues — that’s not OK. So, when you see things like what happened in the Capitol or you see things about Oakland, one of our law enforcement officers shot, or in Portland all the events that occurred in Portland, it’s not OK when it has to be violence. And that message is a simple message, but unfortunately, we don’t have enough of our political leaders saying that message and being consistent on that message. …

I got a letter as acting secretary from the mayor of D.C. on January, either the fourth or the fifth, that said, “We don’t need any federal presence in D.C. for this event,” and then, I get a letter from her two days after the sixth saying, “Please send more of federal assets and to secure the city.”

People need to keep this in mind that the same outrage that we have here about putting people on no-fly list (and I’ve heard, obviously, canceling permitted events over this past weekend in D.C. because of security), these are the same people that during the summer said, “You can’t stop people from exercising their First Amendment rights. And if they get violent and it’s a small subset but you gotta allow people to protest.” So, there’s a lot of politics being played here. …

Contrast that with what they’ve done here in D.C., where they had ticketed marches and protested for the Sunday they called it off, they canceled it. If we had done that, you know, over the summer, there would have been this huge outrage that we were somehow cracking down on people.