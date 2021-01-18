Aaron Rodgers slams Pelosi and Newsom for breaking own coronavirus rules while small businesses suffer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slammed politicians who implemented and supported strict lockdown orders but were caught breaking their own rules.

Rodgers spoke with The Pat McAfee Show last week about his donation to Barstool Sports’s fund to assist small businesses that have financially suffered due to strict lockdown measures. He also voiced his outrage with politicians such as Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the interview for breaking the lockdown rules that they enforced and applauded.

“I mean, they put these rules in place. They’re not even following their own rules. I mean, how many people have gotten caught?” Rodgers said.

“‘Don’t travel. Don’t leave the state.’ Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. ‘Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate.’ Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person,” he continued.

Pelosi was spotted in a hair salon at the end of August despite coronavirus restrictions keeping such establishments closed from March until Sept. 1. In Newsom’s case, photos surfaced in November of him dining in a swanky French restaurant with people from other households and not wearing a mask.

Rodgers added in his interview that business owners who are struggling can’t rely on government officials and lauded Barstool Sports for helping to assist.

“For us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

Rodgers donated $500,000 to the Barstool Fund earlier this month and called on others to donate.

“It’s really a call to action for those of us who can donate. Let’s donate. Let’s help our brothers and our sisters out because these are our people. We’re all we got,” he said.