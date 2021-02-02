Dolly Parton rejects Presidential Medal of Freedom twice: ‘I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics’

Singer and actress Dolly Parton turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill, and then, they asked me again about it, and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she told Today in an interview.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure.”

“But I don’t work for those awards,” she added. “It’d be nice, but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

Last year, Parton helped fund the vaccine that is nearly 95% effective against the coronavirus.

Parton donated $1 million to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University in April, which partly funded Moderna’s vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company said that its lead vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective against the coronavirus.

“I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world,” Parton said. “I’m a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that’s going to help us through this crazy pandemic.”