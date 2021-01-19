Teachers and officials in country’s two biggest school districts clash with government on reopening plans

Teachers and officials for the two biggest school districts in the United States are at loggerheads with local and state governments about how and when to reopen their schools for in-person learning.

Chicago Public Schools and Los Angeles Union School District are facing renewed pressure to begin the process of reopening as the second semester of the school year begins.

Most of the large school districts in the U.S. have transitioned to a model that allows parents to pick whether their student participates in face-to-face or virtual learning. Even in New York City, which is divided into smaller districts, has begun allowing hybrid in-person and virtual learning in addition to total virtual options.

Children are less likely to experience adverse outcomes from COVID-19 infections, and a growing body of evidence suggests that schools might not be the origins of rapid community spread they were once feared to be.

Chicago Public Schools, which had over 350,000 students enrolled in 2019, began its phased reopening plan days ago, allowing pre-K students as well as those who require “moderate to intensive support” the option to return to the classroom. The district began disciplinary procedures last week for over 140 employees who failed to report to their classrooms. They were locked out of their school’s online portals and docked pay.

One teacher who didn’t show up to his school as required claims that none of his students had opted for in-person learning. When he was locked out of his classroom’s portal, he said that no substitute was provided.

“I realized that my administration had taken their teacher away from his students, that were all remote, only because I wasn’t in the building,” Brian Yuhas told the Chicago Tribune. “Those kids showed up to class, and there wasn’t a person there ready to greet them and ready to instruct them.”

On Wednesday, dozens of teachers conducted virtual lessons outside Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle’s home in what they called a “teach-in” over their concerns about reopening schools.

The Chicago’s Teachers Union could vote on a possible strike or other collective action as soon as Thursday.

The next phase of Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s reopening plan is set to start at the beginning of February, where elementary and middle school students will be invited to return to the classroom. No date has been set for high school students.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has introduced a new plan with financial incentives to get California’s early elementary school students back in their classrooms as early as next month. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says that such a fast timeline is “likely unfeasible” for the state. Newsom’s Department of Finance said in a hearing that a quick response is necessary in order to take advantage of the better part of the second semester.

Last week, the Los Angeles Unified school board, which oversees a district of over 600,000 students, voted to authorize the district to sue the governor over the new plan. It announced that it had unanimously “authorized the initiation of litigation against the State of California, state entities and public officials related to California’s Safe Schools for All framework.”

A spokesperson for the board added that it hoped “to avoid the need to seek legal action.”

With transmission rates still high in the area, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged all K-12 schools to shut down until the end of January.

“Our schools stand ready to resume in-person instruction as soon as health conditions are safe and appropriate. But we cannot do it alone,” the superintendents from Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno, and Sacramento wrote in a letter to Gov. Newsom. “Despite heroic efforts by students, teachers and families, it will take a coordinated effort by all in state and local government to reopen classrooms.”