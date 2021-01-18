Melania Trump says ‘violence is never the answer’ in farewell message

First lady Melania Trump delivered a farewell message to the nation on Monday, two days before her husband, President Trump, leaves office.

“My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as first lady of the United States,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”

The first lady addressed her various initiatives throughout her time in the White House, including her “Be Best” campaign aimed at, among other things, combating cyberbullying.

“In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of ‘Be Best,'” she said. “To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.”

Though the first lady did not specifically address the riots at the U.S. Capitol, for which the president has taken much criticism, she did say: “Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

She concluded, “To all of the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

The president will leave the White House on Wednesday morning before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

The president has said publicly that he will not be attending the inauguration. Multiple outlets have reported that Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend.