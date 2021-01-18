‘We can heal’: MLK’s niece calls for unity on uncle’s day of remembrance

Like her uncle, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has a dream of unity, and she shared that vision on the reverend’s federal holiday.

In an interview on Fox & Friends, Dr. Alveda King delivered a message of healing to a nation rattled by violence, disease, and division.

“I believe we can begin to learn to live together as brothers and sisters with personal accountability,” she said. “I believe we can heal if we begin to communicate with compassion rather than anger.”

King told Fox News’s Ainsely Earhardt that her uncle, a lifelong preacher, would ask citizens of the United States to turn to prayer if were he alive today.

“I believe his advice would simply be, ‘Listen. Stay attuned to each other. Look to God,'” she said. “He would be telling us to look to God and to pray for those who are in authority so that we can have peaceful lives.”

King, a Trump supporter, repeatedly extolled the virtues of “personal accountability” as she seemingly foreshadowed the challenges posed by the incoming Biden administration.

“As Americans, one race, one group of people still living here in America together, we are going to have to work very hard to see America grow and not be destroyed,” she said.

An evangelist and former member of “Black Voices for Trump,” King hosts Alveda King’s House on Fox Nation, a streaming service operated by Fox News. The homespun program features King preparing meals for her friends and family from the comfort of her kitchen.