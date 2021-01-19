Rashida Tlaib: ‘No question’ Trump would have been convicted and removed from office if ‘he looked like me’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Tuesday that President Trump would have been removed from office before the end of his term if he had not been white.

“If it was somebody that looked like me, if it was President Barack Obama, there would be no question that he would be held accountable. He would be convicted,” Tlaib said.

“He’d be removed from office,” Tlaib, a Democrat representing Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, continued. “He would never, ever be able to run again. He wouldn’t ever be able to get public benefits.”

Trump is set to leave office on Wednesday, a week after being impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time in response to a riot on Capitol Hill carried out by some of his supporters.