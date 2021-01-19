Trump advised against clemency for GOP who attended ‘Stop the Steal’ rally: Report

President Trump will not grant clemency to Republican lawmakers said to have approached him seeking assistance over claims they participated in the Jan. 6 rally before the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Several Republican lawmakers reached out to Trump, but after meeting with advisers over the weekend, the president decided against it, two sources familiar with his plans told CNN.

Attendees who spoke at the “Save America” event are concerned about their potential legal exposure, as are Republicans who showed up to the event, helped organize it, and assisted with fundraising. Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. spoke at the event, as did Kimberly Guilfoyle.

One organizer of the “Stop the Steal” group, right-wing activist Ali Alexander, claimed in several video broadcasts leading up to the event that he was assisted by three Republican lawmakers, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. All have denied any involvement in the deadly attack.

According to CNN, trusted advisers to the president urged him not to grant clemency to anyone who stormed the Capitol.