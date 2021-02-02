No ‘free pass’: House Democrats file impeachment brief pinning Capitol ‘insurrection’ on Trump

House Democrats filed a lengthy impeachment brief on Tuesday arguing that former President Donald Trump had “singular responsibility” for the storming of the United States Capitol and the Senate should convict him for “incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect.”

The Democratic-led House voted last month to impeach Trump a historic second time on a single article of impeachment, with 10 Republicans also voting in favor of impeachment. Trump has called the impeachment a “hoax,” and his new legal team has argued that an impeachment against a president who is out of office is unconstitutional. The Senate trial is expected to begin next Tuesday, with Democrats and Republicans each holding 50 seats.

“On January 6, 2021, with Vice President Michael Pence presiding, Congress assembled to perform one of its most solemn constitutional responsibilities: the counting of electoral votes for President of the United States. This ritual has marked the peaceful transfer of power in the United States for centuries. Since the dawn of the Republic, no enemy — foreign or domestic — had ever obstructed Congress’s counting of the votes. No President had ever refused to accept an election result or defied the lawful processes for resolving electoral disputes. Until President Trump,” the Democrats said. “In a grievous betrayal of his Oath of Office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol during the Joint Session, thus impeding Congress’s confirmation of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the winner of the presidential election.”

The Democrats added: “The Nation will indeed remember January 6, 2021 — and President Trump’s singular responsibility for that tragedy. It is impossible to imagine the events of January 6 occurring without President Trump creating a powder keg, striking a match, and then seeking personal advantage from the ensuing havoc.”

Trump’s impeachment defense lawyer, David Schoen, told Sean Hannity of Fox News on Monday night that the effort to convict him following his impeachment in the House is “completely unconstitutional.” Schoen argued that “President Biden missed a great opportunity to be a statesman and to demand that this thing be called off” and that “this is the political weaponization of the impeachment process.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats have an agenda to “bar President Trump from ever running for president again,” Schoen argued, calling the move “about as undemocratic as you can get” and a “slap in the face” to Trump voters. Schoen also argued that convicting Trump for inciting an insurrection in part based on his “Stop the Steal” speech on Jan. 6 would harm free speech, claiming that “this is a very, very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting at risk any passionate political speaker.” The Trump legal team, which also includes Bruce Castor, is expected to file its own brief at noon.

The 80-page brief by House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and joined by Reps. Joaquin Castro, David Cicilline, Madeleine Dean, Diana DeGette, Ted Lieu, Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett, and Eric Swalwell, attempted to head off the argument from many Republicans that Trump should not be convicted by the Senate because he is no longer the president.

“President Trump committed this high crime and misdemeanor amid his final days in office. Given the clarity of the evidence and the egregiousness of his wrongdoing, the House approved an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection. Now, merely weeks later, President Trump will argue that it serves no purpose to subject him to a trial and that the Senate lacks jurisdiction to do so,” the Democrats said, adding that “the text and structure of the Constitution, as well as its original meaning and prior interpretations by Congress, overwhelmingly demonstrate that a former official remains subject to trial and conviction for abuses committed in office” and “any other rule would make little sense.”

The House impeachment brief further stated: “The Constitution governs the first day of the President’s term, the last day, and every moment in between. Presidents do not get a free pass to commit high crimes and misdemeanors near the end of their term. The Framers of our Constitution feared more than anything a President who would abuse power to remain in office against the will of the electorate. Allowing Presidents to subvert elections without consequence would encourage the most dangerous of abuses.”

Trump spent weeks claiming the presidential election was “rigged” or “stolen” from him by Biden and Democrats.

The article of impeachment claimed that Trump “engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States” and “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.” The article pointed to a speech he delivered to a crowd the day of the Capitol riot, specifically quoting him telling his supporters that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Trump responded to the Democratic pursuit of impeachment a few days later.

“As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence. We want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it. And it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing.”







The Democratic impeachment brief quotes members of the Capitol mob as yelling that “President Trump sent us,” “Hang Mike Pence,” and “Traitor, traitor, traitor.” Biden defeated Trump, 306-232, in the Electoral College, and the certification of electoral votes by Congress was delayed by the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 but finished in the early hours of the following morning.







The Constitution says that “the President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” It adds that the House “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment,” while the Senate “shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

The Congressional Research Service weighed in on the constitutional question earlier in January, saying that “though the text is open to debate, it appears that most scholars who have closely examined the question have concluded that Congress has authority to extend the impeachment process to officials who are no longer in office.”