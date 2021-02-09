‘There will be no enforcement’: Sheriff slams Biden’s ‘outrageous’ ICE directives he says will ‘dismantle’ the agency

A Maryland sheriff blasted President Biden’s immigration policies, accusing him of effectively dismantling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“This is absolutely outrageous, Steve,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told Fox News’s Steve Doocy on Monday . “Americans should be angry and outraged. What he’s done is effectively and functionally dismantled ICE, basically telling the agents to stand down. There will be no enforcement.”

Doocy referenced a recent report from the Washington Post outlining Biden’s new rules for ICE, which involves fewer deportations and fewer arrests for crimes such as simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, and solicitation.

“So, listen, what this is gonna do — this is going to be disastrous, dangerous, gonna impact every county, every city, every community in this country,” Jenkins added. “And again, this is total lawlessness. We have to have interior enforcement along with strong border security, or we have no laws.”

Jenkins said the policies implemented by Biden would lead to more victims of crime and that the United States would be less safe, which prompted Doocy to ask why Biden would make the move.

“I believe a part of this is, listen, they’re angry at President Trump,” Jenkins replied. “Everything that he, all the strides that he made in stronger immigration enforcement over the past four years, they’re totally being undone and dismantled.”

On his first day in office, Biden wiped away part of Trump’s immigration legacy with executive orders , including the exclusion of noncitizens from the census and a travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries.