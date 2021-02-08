Additional $200 million heading to children food assistance in West Virginia

Another $200 million is expected to go to a food assistance program for children in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday.

“Our children are the greatest treasure in West Virginia and making sure that all of our kids have enough is absolutely the most important thing we can do,” Justice said.

The money will come from federal Pandemic EBT funding and be administered through the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services. It will go to families whose children are eligible for free or reduced price school meals.

Families will receive cards in the mail in mid-March that can be used to buy the food. It will be applied retroactively from the beginning of the school year.

This will be the second round of funding for the program. The first round of funding was $72 million.