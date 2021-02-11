School official responds to parent angry about closures by blaming her and sending photos of unmasked students

A school official replied to a New Jersey parent’s complaint about online learning with a picture of the parents and students not wearing masks in an apparent attempt to shift the blame for the school closures.

“For instance, we know that parents and students are not following the same CDC guidelines that you continue to share with us that detail the importance of social distancing and mask wearing,” Paul Rafalowski, assistant superintendent of the Middlesex School District, said in response to the parent’s complaint about students not being in school.

Rafalowski then notified the parent that the school was provided with photos that “illustrate the precise reason our school community remains in Phase 1 (virtual).”

“As you can see from the attached photos, you and four other adults appear in close proximity without a mask,” he wrote in the email. “Further, the second photo illustrates 16 children all in close proximity without mask.”

The parent, who has not been publicly named, reportedly shared the email exchange with other families and eventually the school board, prompting outrage from several other parents.

One of the upset parents, Roger Sanchez, said his son was one of the children in the photo sent by Rafalowski.

“It was worrisome to see my son’s image used that way, to say the least,” Sanchez said, suggesting that parents who want their children back in schools are being singled out.

District Superintendent Frederick Williams responded to the criticism on Wednesday and claimed that parents who oppose online learning are not being singled out.

“This [email] was about, ‘Let’s wear face coverings. Let’s reduce the spread,’” Williams said. “None of my administrators target children or retaliate.”

Williams also said that both he and Rafalowski were not aware of the names of the children in the photos at the time the email was sent.