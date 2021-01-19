Fox News’s Chris Stirewalt and others laid off in wake of Arizona election fallout

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt has been laid off from the outlet along with several other members of its digital staff.

When Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden in November before other networks, Stirewalt and his team came under fire from Republicans who said it was premature. A source familiar with the matter, however, said the restructuring decisions weren’t in response to coverage of the 2020 election.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the network for comment on the matter. A spokesperson declined to comment on specific details, citing employee confidentiality.

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, FOX News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” the spokesperson said. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

In an episode of the podcast I’ll Tell You What, which Stirewalt co-hosts with Dana Perino, the two discussed a change in the news lineup happening at the company. Perino was being moved to a longer time slot with co-host Bill Hemmer. Stirewalt congratulated Perino on the change and made no indication that he would be departing the network.

But he’s not the only high-profile member of the Fox team to be leaving its ranks. Bill Sammon, Fox News Channel senior vice president and Washington, D.C., managing editor, will be retiring at the end of January, according to the Hill, citing confirmation from a spokesperson on Monday. The reason for his departure is unclear.

Stirewalt has been a staple personality of the network since he joined it in 2010. In addition to the podcast, he authors the newsletter Halftime Report.