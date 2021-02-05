Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer, who starred in the hit musical The Sound of Music, has died at age 91.

Plummer died on Friday at his home in Connecticut with Elaine Taylor, his wife of 53 years, by his side, Plummer’s friend and manager Lou Pitt confirmed to Deadline in a statement.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” Pitt said. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer is best known for starring alongside Julie Andrews as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 film The Sound of Music. He also won an Emmy for the 1976 miniseries The Moneychangers and even acted into his 80s, continuing a nearly 70-year career in film. He became the oldest Academy Award winner at 82 for his supporting actor role in the 2010 film Beginners, although that record was surpassed eight years later by 89-year-old James Ivory. A prolific Shakespearean actor, Plummer portrayed Hamlet, Macbeth, Richard III, Mark Antony, and others onstage.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1929, in Toronto and raised in Montreal. The Canadian actor performed in both English and French productions, including movies, television shows, and musicals. His most recent performance was in the 2019 mystery film Knives Out.

He is survived by his wife and his 63-year-old daughter, Amanda Plummer.