Biden condemned as ‘sexist’ after telling Arizona nurse she looks ‘like a freshman’

President Biden is being slammed as “sexist” for comments he made to a nurse at a vaccination site in Arizona about her looks.

“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden asked nurse Brittney Hayes as he and Vice President Kamala Harris took a virtual tour of the State Farm Stadium vaccination site in Glendale on Monday.

“No, no,” Hayes responded.

“You look like a freshman,” the president continued.

Hayes thanked him for his words, which came after she explained the coronavirus vaccination process in the area and how people can get the Pfizer vaccine.

“Well, no, thank you for what you’re doing. It really matters,” he said.

.@JoeBiden greets a nurse at a COVID-19 vaccine site in Arizona: “Are you a freshman at the university?… You look like a freshman.” pic.twitter.com/hLAdQnRMBT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 8, 2021

The comments didn’t land well with some social media users, who described the remarks as inappropriate and “sexist.”

“Cringe,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

Sexist — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 8, 2021

This is super condescending, but luckily Biden’s protected from criticism by his Dem privilege. https://t.co/mAZ8G3VRdE — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 8, 2021

What professional woman wants to be infantilized like a receptionist on Mad Men… https://t.co/eqv36cjq4L — Ana Rosa Quintana (@ana_r_quintana) February 9, 2021

Women in health care are no stranger to sexists comments made my men, especially those in superior positions. https://t.co/QUGwUEsyQJ — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) February 8, 2021

Biden continued asking Hayes about her credentials after the initial exchange.

“And you’re a nurse?” Biden asked on the call.

“I am. I’m a nurse. I’m an RN. I’ve been an RN for about nine years now,” she said.

“Having been a significant consumer of healthcare, I can tell — I know the vice president knows this when I say it — doctors let you live, nurses make you want to live. If there’s any angels in heaven, they’re all nurses, male and female. And that’s not an exaggeration. That’s the God’s truth,” he continued.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump dubbed Biden “creepy Joe” during the campaign cycle, referring to instances of Biden appearing to invade a woman’s personal space.

In 2019, Biden released a video vowing to respect a woman’s personal space.

“Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful of personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility, and I will meet it,” Biden said.