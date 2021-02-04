Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for past fanning of QAnon conspiracies

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for subscribing to the QAnon conspiracy theory and claiming deadly school shootings were staged during a closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans on the eve of a House vote to strip the Georgia Republican of her committee assignments, a GOP source familiar with her comments confirmed.

The freshman lawmaker is under fire for promoting a series of wild conspiracy theories before she was elected last November that included casting doubt about whether the gun massacre in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 high school students dead, really happened. But Wednesday evening, Greene told colleagues that she believes school shootings are real and awful.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has been under pressure to strip Greene of her committee assignments as more of the congresswoman’s past statements came to light. But McCarthy appears to have cut a deal with Greene: Republicans would stand by her in the face of a vote planned by House Democrats to remove her from the House Education and Workforce and Budget committees in exchange for an apology.

Greene took issue with one accusation — that she has ever talked about “Jewish space lasers.” However, in one unearthed social media post, she claimed that space lasers controlled by the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family ubiquitous in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, were responsible for igniting California wildfires to make way for a high-speed train supported by the Democrats.

The congresswoman encouraged her colleagues to direct press inquiries about her past statements to her and not feel compelled to answer for them.