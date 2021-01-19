Greg Abbott slams vetting of National Guard: He’ll ‘never’ send troops again ‘if they are disrespected like this’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will not send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., again if they are “disrespected” with a vetting process similar to the one ahead of the inauguration.

“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard,” Abbott tweeted, linking to an article about the Pentagon vowing to vet National Guard troops for extremist ties before Wednesday’s inauguration proceedings for President-elect Joe Biden.

“No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard,” he continued. “I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC. I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.”

Authorities have launched a vetting process for the roughly 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., because of concerns of an “insider attack” on Inauguration Day.

Officials have said they have not found evidence of an insider threat being planned.

“While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital,” acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said in a statement.

Two National Guard members have reportedly been removed from their posts after officials found they were tied to fringe groups.

Abbott’s tweet comes after Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen said on CNN that he is concerned about the National Guard securing the inauguration because the military arm is composed mostly of males and is “more conservative.”

“The Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20% of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media … they’re probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden,” Cohen said on Monday.

“The other 75% are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something. And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection. So it does concern me,” he said.