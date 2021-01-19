Police attempt to find man accused of lighting church on fire and spray-painting ‘Jesus is Black’ on walls

Police are searching for a suspect accused of trying to set the Rosary Cathedral in Toledo, Ohio, on fire and spray-painting “Jesus is Black” on the walls of the church.

“In the early hours of Monday morning, a neighbor alerted the police and fire departments of vandalism which took the form of graffiti on the walls and doors and igniting the church doors on fire at the main entrance on Collingwood Boulevard of Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral,” the church said in a statement. “We are alarmed and heartsick by what occurred at the mother church of the Diocese of Toledo, a sacred building, a house of worship, and a historical, architectural, and spiritual treasure.”

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday and found that the entry doors to the church had been damaged by a fire that had already gone out. Crews also discovered spray-paint damage on the walls with the message “Jesus is Black.”

A witness who lives across the street from the church told reporters that he saw a man by himself at the church, noting that the man didn’t seem to be in any hurry as he vandalized the building. The witness said he called the police when he noticed the fire.

Fire crews checked the rest of the church for additional fire damage but did not find any. They only found damage to the large wooden entry doors and trim, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported from the vandalism and blaze, which the fire department estimated caused $5,100 in damage.

The church indicated in its statement that authorities were investigating whether the vandalism had any religious or racial motivations, adding that it was grateful for the community’s support.

“We are very grateful for the vigilance of our neighbors and the rapid response of our first responders, and that no one was injured,” the church said. “As the damage to the Cathedral is assessed, there is an ongoing investigation to determine whether the acts were religious, racial, or ethnic in nature and we will continue to cooperate with authorities.”