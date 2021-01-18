Huckabee floats impeaching Kamala Harris for supporting bailing protesters and rioters out of jail this summer

Mike Huckabee said that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should face impeachment over her comments on the riots that rocked the country this summer in light of President Trump’s impeachment.

“If we’re going to impeach Donald Trump for what he said, then we’d better impeach Kamala Harris for saying the things she did last summer about the rioters and the looters. And even establishing a monetary fund to get them out of jail on bail so they could get back to the riots,” Huckabee said on Fox Business on Saturday.

“If we’re gonna play this game, everybody should have a turn,” he said.

Huckabee was referring to Harris’s support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund following George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests and riots over the summer. The fund was used to pay bail for some rioters and protesters and also helped bail out other violent felons, such as a man accused of raping a young girl.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” Harris tweeted on June 1.

The House voted to impeach Trump for the second time last week for “incitement of insurrection” after rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.