Ron DeSantis slams reporters double standard on censorship: ‘You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his legislation to combat Big Tech censorship, saying that if a story similar to the explosive New York Post article detailing Hunter Biden’s overseas business ventures broke about him, the press would have no problem with its distribution.

“You’re trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me, you guys wouldn’t print it? Give me a break. You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining,” DeSantis said. “You guys would print it every single day if you could. And Big Tech would allow it to proliferate every single day.”

DeSantis also addressed social media companies’ commitment to removing violent content in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot, saying that the companies only flag violent rhetoric from one side.

“It’s not being done in a principled basis,” DeSantis said. “There’s threats on me. And it only gets taken down if law enforcement goes and tells them to do it. Otherwise, it just stays up. They’re not moderating any of that.”

DeSantis also insisted that people need protection from social media companies, which, he said, often ban people simply for having the wrong political beliefs.

“They haven’t done a good job in it. The thumb’s always on the scale in one direction,” DeSantis said. “We just need to bring some protection for folks. I really worry when you have a business owner who may rely on some of these tools to do small business. … If they engage in wrong think or they go to the wrong political event, then, all of the sudden, they can act in concert and just take you off. You need to have protection against that.”

.@GovRonDeSantis Calling Out Journalists Defending Big Tech & The Censorship Of Hunter Biden Story: “You’re trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me, you wouldn’t print it? Give me a break. You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining.” 5/ pic.twitter.com/6psMF0UJ0e — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 2, 2021

DeSantis became the first GOP governor to introduce legislation aimed at what he called “censorship” on social media platforms.

“What began as a group of upstart technology companies from the West Coast has since transformed into an industry of monopoly communications platforms that monitor, influence, and control the flow of information in our country and among our citizens,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

The bill includes provisions such as a $100,000 daily fine for companies that deplatform political candidates and giving users the ability to sue the companies for violating individual protections.

“We think this is something that Floridians want protection from, and I think it will end up being a really good first step,” DeSantis said.