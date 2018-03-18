Adam Schiff calls on Republicans and Democrats to come together to protect Robert Mueller

Rep. Adam Schiff called on Republicans and Democrats to put aside their differences and come together to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from President Trump’s agitations.

Schiff, D-Calif., said on ABC’s “This Week” that if Trump fires Mueller it would require the political parties to come together in a way that seems a little impossible in the current atmosphere of partisan rancor.

“Well, I would hope that it would prompt all Democrats and Republicans in the house to pass an independent counsel law and reinstate Bob Mueller,” he said. “This would undoubtedly result in a constitutional crisis and I think Democrats and Republicans need to speak out about this right now.”

Schiff called on his Republican colleagues to speak out against Trump’s criticism of Mueller and his investigation before it’s too late.

“At the same time it's revealed that the special counsel is looking at business records of the Trump Organization, and I've always thought the money laundering issue was the most serious, you have the president through his lawyer trying to shut down the Mueller investigation and speaking out against special counsel,” he said.

“Members need to speak out now. Don't wait for the crisis, but I would hope that that would be the result that we would affirm our system of checks and balances and appoint an independent counsel.”

Trump has criticized Mueller and his investigation in a number of tweets this weekend. He said the investigation "should have never been started" and questioned why so many Democrats have been hired to work on the investigation.