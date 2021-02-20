Biden to meet virtually with Trudeau in first bilateral meeting

President Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.

Biden is expected to discuss climate change, strengthening the partnership between the United States and Canada, the two nations' economic ties, and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president and his Cabinet are expected to meet virtually with Canada's ministers on a number of global issues, according to the White House.

TRUDEAU CALLS FOR BIDEN TO BRING A 'REENGAGED' US BACK TO WORLD STAGE

Trudeau was the first foreign leader Biden contacted when he took office. The prime minister has expressed enthusiasm over working with Biden, but the U.S.-Canada relationship gained some tension after Biden made the choice to block the Keystone XL pipeline project, citing environmental concerns. Trudeau has long been an advocate for the project, and the president acknowledged the prime minister's "disappointment."

Biden has had phone calls with several world leaders, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it likely won't be several more months until the president has an in-person meeting with a foreign leader.

Biden virtually attended the Group of Seven meeting, featuring the world's leading democratic industrialized nations. It was the first G-7 meeting held since April 2020.

The president also virtually attended the Munich Security Conference, which focused on strengthening international security policy. During a speech at the event, Biden declared rebuilding global alliances, which he accused former President Donald Trump of deteriorating through his "America First" agenda.