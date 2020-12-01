Biden re-boots after ankle injury

President-elect Joe Biden has debuted his walking boot after spraining his ankle playing with his dog.

Biden, 78, showed the walking aid to reporters on Tuesday ahead of a transition event unveiling his picks for top economic administration posts while in Wilmington, Delaware.

"It's good," Biden said in response to a question about his injury.

Biden points to his foot brace and says he's feeling good. pic.twitter.com/O1NHewlPF4 — The Recount (@therecount) December 1, 2020

The former two-term vice president and 36-year Delaware senator hurt his foot on Sunday after slipping while with one of his German shepherds, Major. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, released a statement saying he expected the incoming commander in chief will use a walking boot for "several weeks" while hairline fractures heal.

Biden on Tuesday is introducing treasury secretary nominee-designate Janet Yellen, among others. While Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, was well received, Biden's choice for the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, has angered far-left allies.