Biden vows 100M COVID-19 vaccinations during his first 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden has set an ambitious COVID-19 vaccination target for after he's sworn into office, dimming the spotlight on President Trump's work developing the vaccines.

“One hundred million shots in the first 100 days," he promised Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, before introducing his top health official picks.

Biden estimated his vaccine rollout could be one of the costliest programs in the country's history.

There are other items on Biden's 100-day agenda.

Biden reiterated Tuesday that he will mandate masks in federal buildings and on interstate transport for 100 days while encouraging the public more broadly to wear face coverings. He said he would also make it a national priority "to get our kids back into school and keep them in school."

Even with his measures, Biden warned the pandemic wouldn't dissipate quickly.

“I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better," he said.

Biden, who has a reputation for verbal missteps, mispronounced his choice for Department of Health and Human Services secretary, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

"For secretary of health and education services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria," he said before correcting himself.

Trump launched Operation Warp Speed in May with a goal of producing and delivering 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines by January.