Biden to visit Wisconsin on first domestic trip, including a CNN-hosted town hall with voters

President Biden will travel to Wisconsin next week, marking his first administration-related trip outside of the Washington area and his home state of Delaware.

Biden will be visiting Milwaukee on Feb. 16, the White House said in a brief statement. Details of the trip were not provided.

Biden will participate in a televised town hall and take questions from voters, CNN announced shortly after the statement. Evening host Anderson Cooper will moderate the event, which will air at 8 p.m. EST on the cable network.

A network spokesperson described the town hall as an "invitation-only, socially distanced audience" that will "follow Wisconsin's guidance and regulations to ensure a safe event." The new president has received both injections of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden won the state in the presidential election last year by about 20,000 votes, flipping the state with 49.6% of the vote to Trump's 48.9%. A recount demanded by the Trump campaign reaffirmed Biden's victory.

President Donald Trump made his first trip outside of the Washington area to Pennsylvania, addressing congressional Republican leaders on Jan. 26, 2017, at a Philadelphia hotel.