Trump plots DC appearance to hear presidential immunity arguments

Former President Donald Trump says he will appear at a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday as his argument of presidential immunity in his election subversion case is heard before the court.

The former president posted on Truth Social early Monday morning that he intends to go to the hearing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday morning, adding that “of course” he was entitled to immunity as president.

“I will be attending the the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over,” Trump wrote. “I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country. If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his “pockets” with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment. By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box.”

“As President, I was protecting our Country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused. The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!”

The former president’s lawyers have argued that Trump is immune from prosecution by special counsel Jack Smith on charges related to Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election because he was acting as president.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump’s claim of immunity, leading him to appeal to the federal appeals court in Washington. Smith had asked the Supreme Court to rule on the matter, skipping the federal appeals court, but the high court rejected the bid to skip the lower court. The Supreme Court may, however, hear an appeal of the decision by the federal appeals court.

Trump’s claim of presidential immunity and subsequent appeal has led to the 2020 election case before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to be halted, likely delaying the scheduled trial date of March 4.